LEAVING THE WEST:

Opposition politicians on Wednesday evening lambasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after a report said he had resolved to push for legislation granting himself immunity from three pending corruption cases, despite repeatedly denying such intentions ahead of last month's Knesset elections.





Having until now given mixed signals about whether he would seek to pass legislation in order to evade prosecution in the three criminal cases for which he faces indictment, Netanyahu has now taken the firm decision to push legislation to guarantee himself immunity from prosecution, the Channel 12 report said. The legislation has reportedly been discussed in the current negotiations on the formation of Netanyahu's new coalition government.