KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





Former vice president Joe Biden is taking his first major foreign policy stance since officially announcing his candidacy for president by calling for the United States to end its assistance to Saudi Arabia for its war in Yemen. This aligns him with Senate Democrats and against President Trump.





Biden's decision to weigh in on the Yemen issue is a clear sign he plans to rely on his long experience and record on foreign policy as he lays his claim to the role of commander in chief. That means foreign policy will indeed be featured in the Democratic primary, something Biden's opponents within the party are already preparing for.





But on the issue of U.S. involvement in Yemen, Biden is aligned with the entire Senate Democratic caucus -- and even some Republicans -- who want the president to halt U.S. support for the Saudi-led war there, which has fueled a massive humanitarian crisis.