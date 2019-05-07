KING LUDD WEPT:





Britain has gone more than four days without using coal-fired power to generate its electricity, smashing the previous record set during last month's Easter weekend.





By late Monday morning, the National Grid said the UK had gone 122 hours in a row and rising without using coal, the burning of which is one of the world's biggest contributors to climate change.





It is the first time the nation has been powered for so long without the fossil fuel since the world's first coal-fired power station for public use was opened in London in 1882.