IT'S PARTICULARLY CONFUSING TO THE rIGHT...:





The source close to Steele's company said Steele would not cooperate with Durham's probe but might cooperate with a parallel inquiry by the Justice Department's Inspector General into how U.S. law enforcement agencies handled pre-election investigations into both Trump and Clinton.





Steele also cooperated with Mueller's investigative team, voluntarily submitting to two interviews in September 2017. He also gave written testimony to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee in August 2018, the source said.