IT'S NOT UP TO HER:

House Democratic leaders sparred internally on Monday over whether to begin an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her allies rejecting the call to move forward for now, according to multiple sources.





Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Joe Neguse of Colorado -- all members of Democratic leadership -- pushed to begin impeachment proceedings during a leadership meeting in Pelosi's office, said the sources. Pelosi and Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Cheri Bustos of Illinois -- some of her key allies -- rejected their calls, saying Democrats' message is being drowned out by the fight over possibly impeaching Trump.





Raskin -- a former law professor -- said he wasn't advocating impeaching Trump but suggested that opening an impeachment inquiry would strengthen their legal position while allowing Democrats to move forward with their legislative agenda.