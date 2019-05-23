May 23, 2019
IT'S NOT THAT NATIVISM WAS NEVER TRIED...:
Poll: 60 percent say Trump should not be reelected (JONATHAN EASLEY, 05/22/19, The Hill)
A Monmouth University survey released Wednesday found that only 37 percent of voters believe Trump should be reelected, while 60 percent said they think it's time to have someone new in the White House.That's the highest percentage of voters saying they're eager for change since Monmouth first began asking the question in November.
