IT'S NOT MASOCHISM...:

Trump threatens to raise taxes on Americans to punish Mexico (JOE CARTER, May 31, 2019, Acton)
President Trump announced yesterday that beginning in early June he will increase taxes paid by Americans until "such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP." If Mexico does not stop the inflow then Trump says he will increase the tax paid by Americans to 10 percent on July 1, 2019, 15 percent on August 1, 2019, to 20 percent on September 1, 2019, and to 25 percent on October 1, 2019. Americans will be required to pay the new tax until Mexico "substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory."Why is the president raising taxes on Americans in order to put pressure on Mexico? The short answer is because President Trump is economically illiterate.
