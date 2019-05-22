IT'S AN IMPEACHMENT REFERRAL:

Gathered in the Oval Office in May 2017, President Donald Trump and two of his lawyers, Michael Cohen and Jay Sekulow, huddled to shape Cohen's impending testimony before Congress. The conversation centered on Trump Tower Moscow, a planned condominium and hotel that could have been the most profitable project in the history of the Trump Organization. While running for president, Trump spoke to Cohen about it 10 times, and Cohen pursued the deal well into the summer of 2016.





But that day in the Oval Office, according to Cohen's recent account, Trump claimed that the opposite was true: "There's no Russia," Cohen says the president insisted. "There's no collusion, there's no business, there's no deals." Cohen believed that Trump was telling him to lie.





Trump delivered that instruction on several occasions, Cohen told congressional investigators, but he needn't have bothered. "For me, he didn't have to say it more than once," Cohen said. "I got it the first time, you know, what we were all in agreement on."