IT'S AN IMPEACHMENT REFERRAL:

The government draws its power from the people, and if the people acquiesce to government corruption, then all the judges, juries and prosecutors in the country won't make a difference.





That's why it was so important that Mueller wrote his report so clearly and comprehensively, and that the report was released to the public. He explained in clear, detailed prose exactly how unpatriotic, irresponsible and immoral the White House has become.





The special counsel did so despite the Justice Department policies that prevented him from formally accusing the president of a crime. By strictly adhering to the rules, Mueller ensured that his report was above legal reproach. Its legitimacy under the law is without question. So are the facts.





And these facts set a choice squarely before the American people and their representatives in Congress: Is this the government the American people want? Is this the best we can do?





The special counsel's report tells us everything we need to know. The answer isn't good.