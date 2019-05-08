IT'S A RICO CASE:

The Trump Organization sold an ocean-view property in the Dominican Republic in 2015 to a mysterious shell company that appears tied to Venezuelans linked to a powerful politician now under U.S. sanctions, according to records obtained by McClatchy and the Miami Herald.





The Venezuelans are close associates of Diosdado Cabello Rondón, widely believed to be the second most powerful man in President Nicolás Maduro's regime in the troubled, oil-rich South American nation. The Trump administration has accused Cabello of drug trafficking and money laundering.