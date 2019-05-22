IT SEEMED LIKE SUCH A GOOD IDEA AT THE TIME!:

As a Minnesota farmer, Mike Peterson is accustomed to dealing with slumping crop prices or damage from volatile weather. He had no way to prepare, however, for the fallout from a trade war with China that has cost American growers access to one of their most lucrative markets.





"I'll be the first to admit that I originally supported the effort to secure better trade agreements and to hold bad actors accountable," Peterson told the House Agriculture Committee's panel on farm commodities in early May. "But the approach to these trade disputes has caused damage that I'm afraid it'll take us decades to overcome."





Peterson's outlook is increasingly common among U.S. farmers, many of whom reside in states that President Trump won in 2016 and will need to carry in order to keep the White House in 2020.