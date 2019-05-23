INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

"To be sure, it is easily conceivable that a defendant whose case was dismissed would wish to maintain his sense of privacy, even if, perhaps especially if, the media covered the case," Judge Steven G. Watkins wrote in the decision. "However, that isn't that case."





"While the court appreciates that the defendant was in the public eye before the events that precipitated this case, it was not necessary for him to address this so publicly and to such an extent. By doing so, the court cannot credit his privacy interest as good cause to keep the case records sealed," the decision said.