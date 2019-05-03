May 3, 2019
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
Two Days After Declaring 'It's Over,' Lindsey Graham Invites Mueller to Provide Testimony (Matt Naham, May 3rd, 2019, Law & Crime)
After U.S. Attorney General William Barr was grilled before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) declared "it's over" and said he had no plans to invite Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify. Now it's Friday and Graham has sent Mueller a letter inviting him to testify.
He couldn't let Mueller only testify to the House without a chance to obstruct.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 3, 2019 7:17 PM
