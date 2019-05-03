May 3, 2019
ILHAN NODDED:
Trump: Putin 'Not Looking at All to Get Involved in Venezuela' (MAIREAD MCARDLE, May 3, 2019, National Review)
President Donald Trump said Friday after a phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin that Putin has no desire to involve Russia in the spiraling political crisis in Venezuela."We talked about many things. Venezuela was one of the topics. And he is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela other than he'd like to see something positive happen for Venezuela, and I feel the same way," Trump told reporters at the White House.
People gave Donald the benefit of the doubt and assumed Vlad was blackmailing him. But they're soulmates.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 3, 2019 8:31 PM