IF THE CONSTITUTION MEANS ANYTHING...:

Claremont is rightly highlighting the contradiction between the constitutional principle of individual rights and the premises of identity politics. It is this contradiction, not gerrymandering or talking heads on cable television, that lies at the root of America's growing polarization.





Whether you agree or disagree with the thrust of Claremont's view, if Google can censor it, then conservatism itself is banned in this country. To prevent conservatives from defending constitutional principles as they understand them is to ban America itself.