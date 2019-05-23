IF HE PRAISED MOTHERHOOD IT WOULD BECOME TOXIC OVERNIGHT:





Daniel Hopkins, a professor of political science, and Samantha Washington, a bachelor's degree candidate, set out to see if Trump's rhetoric led white Americans to express more prejudiced views of African Americans or Latinos.





"Prejudice takes a variety of forms in different places at different times," Hopkins said in an interview. "But a lot of white Americans are not listening to Trump's rhetoric uncritically. There are many, many millions of white Americans who view Trump's rhetoric as racist."





They reviewed "expressed prejudice," which can be measured when people respond to surveys or polling. Declines occurred in both major parties but were more pronounced among Democrats.





Hopkins was surprised by the results, but also knew that there's "a longstanding tradition in political science that when the president moves in one direction, the public moves in the other direction."





The scholars relied on nationally representative surveys of some 20,000 people between 2008 and 2018. They also considered earlier work that assessed white respondents' beliefs in stereotypes, by asking them to rate African Americans and Latinos on work ethic and trustworthiness.





Before 2016, the authors said, presidential candidates who sought to harness animus toward African Americans or other racial groups did so through implicit clues, targeted toward certain audiences. Trump broke from that, such as declaring there were "very fine people on both sides" of a violent "Unite the Right" confrontation between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville, Va. One woman was killed and dozens of people injured when a neo-Nazi rammed his car into the crowd.