HIS LAWYERS ARE HIRED TO LIE FOR HIM, DUMMY:

President Donald Trump lashed out at Don McGahn on Saturday, tweeting that he was "Never a big fan" of the former White House counsel amid an ongoing battle between House Democrats and the administration over documents and testimony related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.





"I was NOT going to fire Bob Mueller, and did not fire Bob Mueller. In fact, he was allowed to finish his Report with unprecedented help from the Trump Administration," the president wrote online. "Actually, lawyer Don McGahn had a much better chance of being fired than Mueller. Never a big fan!"





The broadside follows a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal that McGahn rebuffed a request from the White House last month to publicly state that he did not believe the president obstructed justice when Trump ordered McGahn to seek Mueller's firing in June 2017.





According to the redacted version of the special counsel's report released by the Justice Department in April, Trump instructed McGahn to inform Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that Mueller must be removed. McGahn refused Trump's subsequent request to refute press reports of the president's directive, according to Mueller's report.