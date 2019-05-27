HE COULDN'T EVEN HIRE A SPEER:

As millions of Americans hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, they traveled across aging bridges, on crumbling roads and through tunnels in dire need of repair -- infrastructure that earned a D+ grade in the most recent report from the American Society of Civil Engineers.





At the same time, President Trump, who campaigned in 2016 touting his skills as both a builder and a dealmaker, has been unable to reach a grand bargain with Congress, further dimming hopes that upgrading the nation's roads, bridges and tunnels will bypass the capital's infamous gridlock anytime soon.





Trump, who has repeatedly said he wants to improve the nation's infrastructure, abruptly walked out of a meeting with leading Democrats on Wednesday and declared there would be no "investment" until congressional investigations into his personal finances and administration cease.