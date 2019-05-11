GHOST BUSTED:





In the lead-up to Super Bowl LIII last February, the Alliance's brain trust, its in-house creative team and an outside ad agency all spitballed ideas for a commercial that would run during the NFL's tent-pole event and capture the 110 million sets of eyeballs tuned in to America's most-watched television program. The more meetings the group held, though, the bigger the idea grew, until, according to one Alliance higher-up who attended a few of those meetings, the vision--for some dreamers, at least--became clear: Bill Murray would sit at a piano, singing and playing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," while the ad cut back and forth between him and a montage of football hits.





One problem. Murray is notoriously reclusive. He doesn't have an agent and is reachable only through the voicemail on a 1-800 number--plus he was apparently overseas on vacation. Amazingly, though, a liaison of the AAF's ad agency finally got Murray on the phone with the request. The actor's response was classic Billy Murray:





"Let me check my horoscope," he said. Then he ghosted them.