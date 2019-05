GAME OF THRONES SPOILER ALERT:



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2019 2:20 PM

Not that the Battle of Winterfell wasn't great tv, but obviously Bran should have peeled his face off to reveal that it was really Arya and then she kills the Night King. That's the biggest whiff since the final episode of Cheers failed to have Michelle Pfeiffer play Vera and come to the bar to fetch Norm home.

