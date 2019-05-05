May 5, 2019
FLEECING THE SHEEP:
Scoop: Inside a top Trump adviser's fundraising mirage (Alayna Treene, Jonathan Swan, Harry Stevens, 5/05/19, Axios)
Trumpbots exist to be used.A political organization run by David Bossie, President Trump's former deputy campaign manager, has raised millions of dollars by saying it's supporting Trump-aligned conservative candidates -- but has spent only a tiny fraction of that money supporting candidates. [...][B]ased on the 527 organization's IRS data, just $425,442 (or 3%) of the $15.4 million it spent during 2017 and 2018 went to direct political activity, which CLC defines as "direct donations to candidates or political committees, and a small number of state-level candidate ads."
