FLAVORS OF nATIONALISM:

Steve Bannon on Tuesday said Jewish leaders support European nationalism, before touting his meeting with a far-right German party whose members have said Berlin needs to turn "180 degrees" in regard to its Holocaust memorial policies.





"I was in Berlin two weeks ago, I spent five days there," Bannon told Fox News host Martha MacCallum when shown footage of German Chancellor Angela Merkel warning against anti-Semitism in Europe. "Actually I sat down with some of the senior Jewish leaders, and they told me that they live under fear, and it's not from the right. I had just been meeting with Alternative für Deutschland, the right-wing party. They said they live under fear because of radical Islam and for this unlimited immigration from the Middle East that Angela Merkel let in."