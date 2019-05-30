May 30, 2019
FLAVORS OF nATIONALISM:
Steve Bannon Says Jewish Leaders Support Nationalism, Praises Nazi-Friendly AfD Party (Davis Richardson • 05/29/19, NY Observer)
Steve Bannon on Tuesday said Jewish leaders support European nationalism, before touting his meeting with a far-right German party whose members have said Berlin needs to turn "180 degrees" in regard to its Holocaust memorial policies."I was in Berlin two weeks ago, I spent five days there," Bannon told Fox News host Martha MacCallum when shown footage of German Chancellor Angela Merkel warning against anti-Semitism in Europe. "Actually I sat down with some of the senior Jewish leaders, and they told me that they live under fear, and it's not from the right. I had just been meeting with Alternative für Deutschland, the right-wing party. They said they live under fear because of radical Islam and for this unlimited immigration from the Middle East that Angela Merkel let in."
