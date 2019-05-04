May 4, 2019
DON'T BOTHER HIM, HE'S WAGING WAR ON PUERTO RICO:
Trump's Misguided U-Turn on the Jones Act: A waiver for natural-gas shipments would have helped to end a protectionist law long past its prime. (Editorial Board, May 2, 2019, Bloomberg)
President Trump has reportedly just rejected a waiver of the Jones Act -- the law that requires the use of vessels built in the U.S. and owned and crewed by Americans to move cargo between U.S. ports -- for shipments of liquefied natural gas. That's bad news, and not just for U.S. producers of LNG.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 4, 2019 10:11 AM