May 4, 2019
DONALD WHO?:
Trump's bipartisan infrastructure plan already imperiled as Mulvaney, GOP lawmakers object to cost (Seung Min Kim, Josh Dawsey and Mike DeBonis May 3m, 2019, Washington Post)
A $2 trillion infrastructure deal outlined this week by President Trump and top Democrats is already losing momentum, as the president's own chief of staff is telling people inside and outside the administration that the effort is too expensive and unlikely to succeed.
it's like Bob Alexander never even bothered to hire Dave.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 4, 2019 7:17 AM