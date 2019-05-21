DEFENDING OKINAWA:

Trump actually received more than 2.5 million fewer votes than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, yet won the election thanks to the Electoral College. He was victorious in all the right places, breaking through the Democratic party's so-called blue-wall in the Midwest by turning out his rural base and winning over traditional, blue-collar voters who went for Barack Obama four years earlier. The liberal-turned-Republican peppered Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin with rallies and red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps and seconded the merchandise with an anti-elite and anti-NAFTA message. And it worked well enough to land all three states in the GOP column for the first time since the 1980s.





Trump, however, is now in trouble with those voters. The president's approval ratings in Wisconsin (-13), Michigan (-10) and Pennsylvania (-7) are underwater. For Trump's re-election team, why this is the case is less important than whether it can be reversed. Trump, vice president Mike Pence and campaign surrogates will be spending a lot of time in the Rust Belt between now and November 2020 trying to remind these very same voters why they made the right decision to vote against the Clinton machine in 2016 - and why the billionaire from Queens, NY deserves a second term.