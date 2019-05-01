CAN WE BAN THE NATIVES?:

Islamophobia Index Inches Up





A measure of the level of public endorsement of five negative stereotypes associated with Muslims in America, our Islamophobia Index inched up from 24 in 2018 to 28 in 2019. The Islamophobia Index calculates reported levels of agreement with the following statements:





Most Muslims living in the United States are more prone to violence than others.

Most Muslims living in the United States discriminate against women.

Most Muslims living in the United States are hostile to the United States.

Most Muslims living in the United States are less civilized than other people.

Most Muslims living in the United States are partially responsible for acts of violence carried out by other Muslims





Jews and Hispanic Americans Are Most Favorable Toward Muslims and White Evangelicals Least





Of all faith groups apart from Muslims, Jews score the lowest on the Islamophobia Index. A majority (53%) of Jews report having positive views of Muslims with 13% reporting negative views. In contrast, white Evangelicals score the highest on the Islamophobia Index with as many as 44% holding unfavorable opinions about Muslims, which is twice as many as those who hold favorable opinions (20%).





Analyzed by race, Hispanic Americans are five times as likely to hold favorable opinions of Muslims as they are to have negative attitudes (51% vs. 10%). In comparison, white Americans are almost as likely to hold favorable as unfavorable opinions (33% vs. 26%), whereas 40% have no opinion. Black Americans are seven times as likely to hold positive opinions (35%) as negative views (5%) of Muslims, but the majority report having no opinion (51%).





Hispanic Americans are five times as likely to hold favorable opinions of Muslims as they are to have negative attitudes.

Knowing a Muslim Linked to Lower Islamophobia





Our analysis reveals that knowing a Muslim personally is among several protective factors against Islamophobia. When a Muslim is a close friend, Islamophobia is further reduced. We found that three in four Jews know a Muslim, about half of the general public know a Muslim, but only about one in three among white Evangelicals know an American who is Muslim.





Other predictors of lower Islamophobia include Democratic leanings; knowledge about Islam; favorable views of Jews, Black Americans, and feminists; and higher income. To a lesser extent, negative views of Evangelicals are significantly linked to a lower score on the Islamophobia Index (less Islamophobia), though the correlation is weak. Notably, respondents' nativity, sex, age, education, and religiosity have no bearing on Islamophobia.