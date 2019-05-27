BECAUSE, IN AMERICA, IT'S A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

Here is how President Trump is doing among American Jews:





Only 23 percent voter support for President Trump.

71 percent disapprove of President Trump's overall job performance.

70 percent view him unfavorably.

67 percent would vote for a generic Democrat over President Trump.

65 percent would vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden over President Trump.





And, why?





Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of Jewish voters believe Jewish Americans are less secure than they were two years ago.

71 percent disapprove of the way President Trump has handled antisemitism.

Nearly 60 percent believe that he bears at least some responsibility for the shootings at synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway.