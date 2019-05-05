May 5, 2019
AREN'T THE MISSPELLINGS INTENTIONAL? (profanity alert):
White gang members forcibly tattoo a racial slur on a member and spell it wrong, cops say (DAVID J. NEAL, MAY 02, 2019, Miami Herald)
White members of a gang forcibly covered a fellow gang member's gang tattoo with a phrase including a racial slur, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.The evidence on Michael Hart's neck said, "F--- you, Niger."
What are you smocking? A brief guide to Trump's many misspellings. (Jeva Lange, December 10, 2018, The Week)
The most powerful man in the world is flummoxed by basic grammar.Practically every week, there's a minor hullabaloo over President Trump's shaky grasp of the English language, from his head-scratching grammatical tics to his painfully obvious misspellings. The errors have become so much of a trademark that his staffers reportedly make them on purpose to imitate his style.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2019 9:05 AM