May 23, 2019
AND THERE IS NO SAFETY WORD:
Why Pelosi is so good at infuriating Trump (JOHN BRESNAHAN and BURGESS EVERETT, 05/22/2019, Politico)
Saves him trips to Vegas,Something about Nancy Pelosi just gets under Donald Trump's skin.On Wednesday, for the third time in barely six months, a meeting between the president, the speaker and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blew up in spectacular fashion.And in each case, Trump handed Pelosi a huge gift, a priceless moment that helped unify the Democratic Caucus behind her at a crucial time."She's smarter than him, and she's tougher than him, and I think that bothers him," said Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), a Pelosi ally. "It's hard to get inside that head of his and figure out what drives him, other than an oversized ego and an undersized sense of ethics."
