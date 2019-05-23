AND THERE IS NO SAFETY WORD:





Something about Nancy Pelosi just gets under Donald Trump's skin.





On Wednesday, for the third time in barely six months, a meeting between the president, the speaker and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blew up in spectacular fashion.





And in each case, Trump handed Pelosi a huge gift, a priceless moment that helped unify the Democratic Caucus behind her at a crucial time.





"She's smarter than him, and she's tougher than him, and I think that bothers him," said Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), a Pelosi ally. "It's hard to get inside that head of his and figure out what drives him, other than an oversized ego and an undersized sense of ethics."