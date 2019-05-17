May 17, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
White House Suffering 'Unprecedented' Job Vacancies Under Trump (Alex Henderson, May 15, 2019, Alternet)
(Dareh Gregorian for NBC News) reports that presently, there are "138 nominees awaiting confirmation by the Senate" and "132 positions that have no nominee at all." And according to Max Stier, president of Partnership for Public Service (a nonprofit that tracks presidential appointments), "what we have seen is unprecedented, with consistent vacancies across the government."
