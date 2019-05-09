May 9, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
How Voter Access Laws Led to Higher Turnout at the Pollls (Tim Henderson, 5/08/19, Stateline)
Around the country, state efforts to widen ballot access and Trump-era political passion spurred more voters to the polls in November than the last midterm elections in 2014. Nationally, 53% of the citizen voting-age population voted in 2018, a 12-point bump from the previous midterms, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
