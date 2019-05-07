ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Legal experts said that a direct order from Trump to stifle Mueller's testimony could trigger a battle over executive privilege as consequential as it is unpredictable.





"We are in uncharted waters here," said Greg Brower, former head of the FBI's congressional affairs office.





Democrats so far have shown no sign of backing down in their push for what would be blockbuster testimony from Mueller, who has not spoken publicly since his May 2017 appointment as special counsel investigating Russian election interference.





House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has said he'd like to bring Mueller before his panel in mid-May.