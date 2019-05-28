May 28, 2019
ALONE? HE'S HAND-IN-HAND WITH KIM:
Trump finds himself increasingly alone on North Korea (ANITA KUMAR, 05/27/2019, Politico)
President Donald Trump is isolating himself from allies and even his own advisers on North Korea, eager to insist that his denuclearization efforts will be successful going into a 2020 re-election bid.The widening gap was starkly apparent Monday morning, when Trump publicly disagreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press conference when asked about recent North Korean missile tests.
The real loser here is Vlad; all that election help and he can't even get sanctions lifted, as promised. Yet Kim gets Donald love for free.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2019 12:01 AM