ALONE? HE'S HAND-IN-HAND WITH KIM:

Trump finds himself increasingly alone on North Korea (ANITA KUMAR, 05/27/2019, Politico)

President Donald Trump is isolating himself from allies and even his own advisers on North Korea, eager to insist that his denuclearization efforts will be successful going into a 2020 re-election bid.

The widening gap was starkly apparent Monday morning, when Trump publicly disagreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press conference when asked about recent North Korean missile tests.

The real loser here is Vlad; all that election help and he can't even get sanctions lifted, as promised.  Yet Kim gets Donald love for free.

