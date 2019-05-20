May 20, 2019
#ALLCOMEDYISCONSERVATIVE:
Inspector General: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Used Personal Email for Government Business (Jerry Lambe, May 20th, 2019, Law & Crime)
A report from the Department of Education's Inspector General released Monday found that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had used her personal email account to send or receive almost 100 emails directly relating to government business and has failed to properly save a number of messages. [...]The Inspector General's report recommended that the department improve their training of employees regarding the use of personal emails in the future.
