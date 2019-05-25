ALL THE ALLIES REPORTED THE COLLUSION:

US Special Counsel Bob Mueller's report on links between the Trump campaign and Russia, pointed to a 2016 meeting between then Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and Australian high commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer in a London bar as prompting the FBI to open its Trump-Russia probe.





The FBI probe led to Mr Mueller being appointed as special counsel.





Mr Papadopoulos has claimed Mr Downer spied on him during the bar meeting, a claim which Mr Downer has rejected.





Mr Downer did say Mr Papadopoulos told him at the bar Russia had damaging material on Trump's presidential rival Hillary Clinton.





The information was forwarded to Canberra and then passed on to US intelligence services and the FBI.