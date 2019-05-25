May 25, 2019
ALL THE ALLIES REPORTED THE COLLUSION:
Trump urges scrutiny of Australia's role in 'Russia hoax' (SBS, 5/25/19)
US Special Counsel Bob Mueller's report on links between the Trump campaign and Russia, pointed to a 2016 meeting between then Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and Australian high commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer in a London bar as prompting the FBI to open its Trump-Russia probe.The FBI probe led to Mr Mueller being appointed as special counsel.Mr Papadopoulos has claimed Mr Downer spied on him during the bar meeting, a claim which Mr Downer has rejected.Mr Downer did say Mr Papadopoulos told him at the bar Russia had damaging material on Trump's presidential rival Hillary Clinton.The information was forwarded to Canberra and then passed on to US intelligence services and the FBI.
6 key findings from Papadopoulos' guilty plea in Russia probe (CRISTIANO LIMA 10/30/2017, Politico)
He lied about meeting a professor with "substantial" ties to the KremlinPapadopoulos met with a professor from abroad who had "substantial" connections to Russian government officials on or around March 14, 2016. While Papadopoulos told federal authorities the meeting came prior to him joining Trump's campaign, it in fact occurred in early March, documents show, after he joined the team. The meeting also came about because of the professor's interest in Papadopoulos' role with the Trump camp. They again discussed campaign-related matters on April 26, 2016, after Papadopoulos had been on the campaign team for more than a month.Papadopoulos also lied to the FBI about the extent of his awareness of the professor's Moscow connections, calling him "a nothing" who was "just a guy talk[ing] up connections or something," when in reality he knew of his link to the Kremlin.He discussed "dirt" on Hillary Clinton and her "thousands of emails"Papadopoulos admitted to authorities that the professor had told him that he possessed "dirt" on then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her "thousands of emails." The professor also discussed the emails during their meeting in April after Papadopoulos had joined the campaign.He met with someone described as "a relative of Russian President Vladimir Putin"During his meeting with the Kremlin-linked professor, Papadopoulos was introduced to a female Russian national who was described to him as a "relative" of the Russian leader. The court filing says she possessed "connections to senior Russian government officials."Papadopoulos tried to set up a meeting between the Trump campaign and the KremlinDocuments say Papadopoulos, "over a period of months," sought to use the connections of the professor and the woman described as Putin's relative to set up a summit between the campaign and the Russian government.
