ALL OF WHICH ARE EASILY SOLVED UNILATERALLY:

The pro-Palestinian narrative is extremely powerful at the emotional level because it uses three simple facts that have a strong emotional resonance:





The large number of Palestinian refugees who are stateless and vulnerable, and who live in camps with only limited rights.





The military presence of Israel in Judea and Samaria resulting in lack of self-determination for the Palestinians and their dependency on Israel.





The conflict with Gaza that results in high unemployment, poverty, and frequent casualties among Gazans.