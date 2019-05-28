May 28, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Ian Bremmer Pushes Fake News On Twitter. Will Liberals Care? (David Marcus, 5/27/19, The Federalist)
Political scientist and fierce Donald Trump critic Ian Bremmer took to Twitter with a bit of whimsy Sunday to claim that President Trump was quoted as saying North Korean leader "Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better president than Sleepy Joe Biden."
They're just upset because they thought it sounded like Donald too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2019 12:01 AM