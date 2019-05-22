ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Bush made a special guest appearance Thursday on "The Strategerist," the official podcast of the George W. Bush Institute. The top-ranking former president began by dishing on the inspiration behind the show's name--the word "strategery," which was actually the brainchild of a Saturday Night Live writer.





Bush said that for 17 years he believed the famous line uttered by Will Ferrell's George W. Bush was something he had actually said as president. Longtime SNL producer Lorne Michaels, during a recent dinner meeting, assured him that the show had invented the term out of whole cloth.





The discussion turned to the subject of humor, and not taking yourself too seriously. The notoriously affable ex-president stressed the importance of maintaining a sense of humor as president because "our nation needs to laugh." Humor, said Bush, was a critical component of the job.





"I think it is very important for society and individuals to, either collectively or individually, laugh because laughter is such a part of a light spirit," he said. "It's hard to be optimistic if you aren't able to smile."





Bush cited his late father George H.W. Bush's embrace of SNL impersonator Dana Carvey as an inspiration behind his capacity for self-deprecation. "One of the jobs of a president is to create an optimistic vision for the country, and I don't see how you can be optimistic if you're worried that someone is making fun of you," he said.