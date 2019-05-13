ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a major antitrust lawsuit against Apple over its App Store can move forward. The 5-to-4 ruling immediately plunged Apple's stock prices and opened the door to the possibility of enormous future damages against the company.





Justice Brett Kavanaugh, appointed by President Trump last year, wrote the decision for himself and the court's four liberal justices. [...]





Apple sought to block the lawsuit, asserting that it had not set the prices on the apps and thus the iPhone owners had no standing to sue.





But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Apple, and on Monday the Supreme Court agreed.