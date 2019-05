ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

James Woods should be back on twitter. Banning conservatives will lead to government regulation. Free speech has to mean free speech. Bring back Woods today — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) May 5, 2019



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2019 7:50 PM

It's the Bizzaro First Amendment!

Tweet @brothersjudd