A TAD TOO CURMUDGEONLY:

A proud and old-fashioned man with a prominent forehead, cosmopolitan accent, and erudite but personal prose style, Lukacs was a maverick among historians. In a profession where liberals were a clear majority, he was sharply critical of the left and of the cultural revolution of the 1960s. But he was also unhappy with the modern conservative movement, opposing the Iraq war, mocking hydrogen bomb developer Edward Teller as the "Zsa Zsa Gabor of physics" and disliking the "puerile" tradition, apparently started by Ronald Reagan, of presidents returning military salutes from the armed forces.





"John Lukacs is well known not so much for speaking truth to power as speaking truth to audiences he senses have settled into safe and unexamined opinions," John Willson wrote in The American Conservative in 2013. "This has earned him, among friends and critics alike, a somewhat curmudgeonly reputation."





Lukacs completed more than 30 books, on everything from his native country to 20th century American history to the meaning of history itself. His books include "Five Days in London," the memoir "Confessions of an Original Sinner," and "Historical Consciousness," in which he contended that the best way to study any subject, whether science or politics, was through its history.





He considered himself a "reactionary," a mourner for the "civilization and culture of the past 500 years, European and Western." He saw decline in the worship of technological progress, the elevation of science to religion, and the rise of materialism. Drawing openly upon Alexis de Tocqueville's warnings about a "tyranny of the majority," Lukacs was especially wary of populism and was quoted by other historians as Donald Trump rose to the presidency. Lukacs feared that the public was too easily manipulated into committing terrible crimes.





"The kind of populist nationalism that Hitler incarnated has been and continues to be the most deadly of modern plagues," he once wrote.