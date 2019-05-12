A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

The Israeli government "gave up" on the two-state solution, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in the US Congress, charged in an interview published Friday.





The only Democrat to openly challenge the party's two-state consensus on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Tlaib, of Michigan, was challenged on whether she had "given up" on a two-state peace in an interview on the Skullduggery podcast.





"I didn't give it up," she said of the two-state solution. "[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his party gave it up, and the Israeli government gave it up."





She insisted it was Netanyahu who was working to ensure the proposal would not be achievable.





"If Netanyahu got up tomorrow morning and decided, 'You know what? I'm going to take down the walls. I'm not going to expand settlements. Enough is enough, I really want to push toward a two-state solution' -- he has every power to do that. And then people like myself and others will truly believe in that."