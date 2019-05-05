A FULSOME APOLOGY:

A national Muslim group says it will conduct an investigation into an event at a Philadelphia Islamic center last month during which a group of youngsters sang songs it said were not "properly vetted," calling that "an unintended mistake and an oversight."





Youngsters at the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in North Philadelphia are shown in video footage speaking in Arabic during a celebration of "Ummah Day," said the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a Middle East monitoring organization. One girl says "we will chop off their heads" to "liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque" in Jerusalem, according to the MEMRI. [...]





"While we celebrate the coming together of different cultures and languages, not all songs were properly vetted," the Muslim American Society, based in Washington, said in a statement issued Friday. "This was an unintended mistake and an oversight in which the center and the students are remorseful. MAS will conduct an internal investigation to ensure this does not occur again." [...]





"As a faith-based organization dedicated to moving people to strive for God-consciousness and a just and virtuous society, we affirm our long-standing position on our shared values of humanity. We stand resolutely in our condemnation of hate, bigotry, Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism, anti-Semitism and all the illnesses of hate that plague our society," MAS said in its statement.





In a subsequent statement late Saturday night, MAS said it has been informed that "the person in charge" of the April 17 event has been "dismissed" and that the organization in charge of it "will form a local commission to aid in sensitivity training and proper oversight for future programs."