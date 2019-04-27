YOUR PARTY'S IN TROUBLE WHEN YOU'RE TERRIFIED OF VOTERS:

On Jan. 25, Texas Secretary of State David Whitley issued a shocking advisory alleging that 95,000 noncitizens were on the state's voter rolls, 58,000 of whom had cast at least one ballot. Whitley, a Republican, directed county registrars to commence an immediate purge of these noncitizens using lists he would provide. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, promptly tweeted a "VOTER FRAUD ALERT" summarizing Whitley's findings, and President Donald Trump repeated Whitley's claims two days later. By that point, counties had already begun notifying targeted voters that they would be purged from the rolls.





On Friday, Whitley quietly promised to rescind his January advisory and halt Texas' voter purge as part of a settlement with multiple voting rights groups. The factual basis of Paxton and Trump's tweets has been not just undermined, but fully revoked.