WINNING THE WoT:

Sudan's ruling military council and the opposition alliance have reached an agreement in principle to form a new body to run the country until the next election.





The agreement was reached during a meeting on Saturday between the ruling Military Transitional Council (MTC) and the Declaration of Freedom and Changes Forces, an umbrella organisation of opposition groups. [...]





Meanwhile, the Sudanese opposition has rejected an African Union move to give the ruling military council a three-month deadline for handing power over to a civil administration.





"Sudanese don't need the recommendation of African Union," said Sadiq al-Mahdi, the head of the National Umma Party.





Speaking in a press conference in Khartoum, al-Mahdi called on the MTC "to act with wisdom, not tension".





"We hope that the civilian authority in the transition period will organize national, economic and international conferences", he added.





Al-Mahdi stressed that the transitional period must follow free elections.





Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said protesters were continuing to keep the pressure on the military council.





"Over the past three weeks, more and more people have been arriving from different parts of the country to join the sit-in.





"They say they want civilians, and not the military, to be the ones who have the ultimate say on the shape of Sudan's future".