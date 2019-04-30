WHY WOULD HE ATTACK HIS IDEOLOGICAL PARTNERS?:

For the second time in six months, Jews have been gunned down, allegedly by a self-proclaimed white supremacist, in their house of worship on U.S. soil, just for being Jewish. And for the second time in six months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to the killing of American Jews, allegedly by a self-identified white supremacist, without calling out the alleged perpetrator or mentioning their right-wing white-supremacist ideology.





In his condemnation of the shooting at the Chabad synagogue in Poway, Calif., on Twitter, Netanyahu called the incident an attack on the "heart of the Jewish people," but he followed that with a vague assertion that "the international community must step up its struggle against antisemitism." He didn't use the word "terrorist," which he and other Israeli leaders and media reach for systematically to describe violent attacks in which the assailants are Muslim or Arab -- even when the victims are not Jewish. Netanyahu's politics won't allow him to explicitly condemn anti-Semitic ideology unless it manifests in explicitly Islamist ways. Anti-Semitism that doesn't have anything to do with groups Netanyahu sees as enemies of Israel barely seems to move him at all.







