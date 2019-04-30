April 30, 2019
WHY WOULD HE ATTACK HIS IDEOLOGICAL PARTNERS?:
Netanyahu won't condemn the real danger to U.S. Jews: White nationalism (Mairav Zonszein, April 29, 2019, Washington Post)
For the second time in six months, Jews have been gunned down, allegedly by a self-proclaimed white supremacist, in their house of worship on U.S. soil, just for being Jewish. And for the second time in six months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to the killing of American Jews, allegedly by a self-identified white supremacist, without calling out the alleged perpetrator or mentioning their right-wing white-supremacist ideology.In his condemnation of the shooting at the Chabad synagogue in Poway, Calif., on Twitter, Netanyahu called the incident an attack on the "heart of the Jewish people," but he followed that with a vague assertion that "the international community must step up its struggle against antisemitism." He didn't use the word "terrorist," which he and other Israeli leaders and media reach for systematically to describe violent attacks in which the assailants are Muslim or Arab -- even when the victims are not Jewish. Netanyahu's politics won't allow him to explicitly condemn anti-Semitic ideology unless it manifests in explicitly Islamist ways. Anti-Semitism that doesn't have anything to do with groups Netanyahu sees as enemies of Israel barely seems to move him at all.
Embracing racism, rabbis at pre-army yeshiva laud Hitler, urge enslaving Arabs (TAMAR PILEGGI, 4/30/19, Times of Israel)
In a series of undated recordings published by Channel 13 news on Monday, Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel, the head of the Bnei David academy in Eli, can be heard calling for the enslavement of the "stupid and violent" non-Jews due to their genetic inferiority."The gentiles will want to be our slaves. Being a slave to a Jew is the best. They're glad to be slaves, they want to be slaves," he told a class in one of the video clips. "Instead of just walking the streets and being stupid and violent and harming each other, once they're slaves, their lives can begin to take shape."
"All around us, we are surrounded by peoples with genetic problems. Ask a simple Arab 'where do you want to be?' He wants to be under the occupation. Why? Because they have genetic problems, they don't know how to run a country, they don't know how to do anything. Look at them."In the lecture, Kashtiel goes on to embrace racism against non-Jews."Yes, we're racists. We believe in racism... There are races in the world and peoples have genetic traits, and that requires us to try to help them," he said. "The Jews are a more successful race."
