WHICH IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU'RE SWAMPED WITH REFUGEES:
Germany's crime rate fell to lowest level in decades in 2018 (Deutsche-Welle, 4/02/19)
The crime rate in Germany has fallen for the second year in a row, according to the 2018 crime report that was published on Tuesday. [...]The Federal Criminal Police Agency (BKA) detailed the number of reported criminal acts for 2018, including the following takeaways:5.56 million criminal acts were recorded in 2018 -- down 3.6 percent from the previous year.
