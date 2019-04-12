April 12, 2019
WE NEED TO IMPORT MORE MEXICANS IF WE'RE GONNA WALL THE COUNTRY:
New Government Data Shows Trump Wanted to Close the Wrong Border (Noah Lanard, 4/12/19, Mother Jones)
Last week, Trump threatened to close officials ports of entry along the Mexican border, citing security concerns. But of the foreigners convicted of crimes in the United States or abroad who were stopped by CBP at ports of entry from October 2016 to February 2019, 43 percent arrived at the northern border, 42 percent at airports or ports, and just 15 percent at the southern border, according to a CBP spokeswoman.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 12, 2019 4:13 AM