April 20, 2019
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
Cornell scientists create 'living' machines that eat, grow, and evolve (TRISTAN GREENE, 4/20/19, Next Web)
Scientists from Cornell University have successfully constructed DNA-based machines with incredibly life-like capabilities. These human-engineered organic machines are capable of locomotion, consuming resources for energy, growing and decaying, and evolving. Eventually they die.
