April 19, 2019
TRUMPONOMICS:
US seeks level playing field in Japan trade talks, ambassador says (TAKESHI KUMON, 4/18/19, Nikkei)
[U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty] cited Japan's economic partnership agreement with the European Union and the revamped Trans-Pacific Partnership, which both took effect in recent months, lowering tariffs on a wide range of goods. "By implementing these agreements before addressing our bilateral trade relationship, Japan is effectively redistributing market share away from its strongest ally, the United States," he said.
If we were their strongest ally we'd be in TPP, but Donald hates Asians.
